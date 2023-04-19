Local NGO in search of Youth Environmental Speaker

…over $2M in cash and prizes up for grabs

Kaieteur News – Encouraging preservation and fostering conservation through awareness and free speech has and will always be the backbone towards raising a generation of individuals who will work towards protecting the planet and reversing careless damages.

Recover Guyana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) registered with the Friendly Societies Department has seen this need and through its work with corporate Guyana and other key stakeholders continues to foster changes in the mindsets and activities of persons across the country in being more mindful of the environment and the effects that they can have on it.

Recover Guyana has recognized the necessity of getting our younger generations involved in the ‘green discussion’ and has announced through its collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Project SHOUT, the search for Guyana’s next top youth environmental speaker.

The competition which is in its initial phases gears towards promoting sustainable living, environmental protection and awareness and aiding underprivileged communities affected by various environmental

The competition is open to submissions from Secondary Schools across the country where a representative from each school can pen an essay that details what sustainable changes they would make to their schools if money was not an issue.

The deadline for submission is April 28 and once all submissions have been received, the top 35 will be adjudged and will be eligible to participate at the live speech competition on June 5, World Environment Day at the Georgetown Princess Ramada Roraima Conference Room.

The format of the competition will be such that the group of 35 students will speak on topics selected beforehand and judged and from there the top 10 will be selected to move into the next segment which will be an impromptu speech competition held just after. From this group, after the judges have tallied their scores, the top national youth environmental speaker will be declared.

The winners will receive cash and prizes valued $2,000,000. Prizes will be awarded to the top 10 speakers, the most influential speech, the most environmentally impactful speech, and best speaker in the contest.

The school represented by the winning student will also be awarded a cash grant to use towards spearheading sustainable changes and additions to the school.

Additionally, participating students will benefit from environmental awareness and public speaking training sessions. Thus far, corporate Guyana and other entities have shown immense support with the likes of the following on board: Camex Restaurants Inc., Ultra Care Medical Centre Inc., the High Commission of India to Guyana, Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, Caribbean Motor Spares, Professional Print and Designs, Shermol Cleaners Services, GTT, Trophy Stall, GUYOIL, Glo-See Media and Production Network Inc., Guyana Premier Consultancy, Republic Bank Limited and Anthony Indar Photography.

Recover Guyana was registered on March 2, 2022 under the Friendly Society Act, Chapter 36:04.