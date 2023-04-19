Hercules says Team Headley looking to make statement, as action bowls off today

CWI Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…

Kaieteur News – Ryan Hercules, Head Coach of Team Headley says his boys are eager to showcase their talents as a squad, as they open the tournament today versus the West Indies Academy, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua.

Recently, CWI named the teams to provide further first-class opportunities to the best performers from the West Indies Championship. Players can also turn the heads of selectors ahead of the West Indies upcoming “A” Team tour of Bangladesh followed by the pair of 2 test Series against India.

Team Headley will commence battle today versus the West Indies Academy, with familiar faces squaring off against each other and following Tuesday’s last day of training, Head Coach of Team Headley, Ryan Hercules said his players were eager to go out and bring their A-games while seeking to solidify a spot in the West Indies A-team.

“We’ve had 2 days of training, some net sessions with our bowlers and batters and we also did a lot of fielding. It’s a good group to be honest, they’ve adapted very well, obviously apart from Joshua DaSilva, most of the other guys just finished playing 4-Day. So guys are in good form”, said the Guyana National Coach.

The team boasts a number of high-profile players from across the region and Hercules said he expects good stuff from a few senior and in-form guys in the mix. The coach hailed the presence of veteran left-hander Darren Bravo, the 2nd highest run-scorer in the recently concluded West Indies Championship with 446 runs and a pair of tons to his credit.

West Indies opener Kieran Powell, batsman Sunil Ambris, Bajan opening batsman Shayne Moseley and the skipper DaSilva will carry the batting load, while a few other utility pieces in the side will provide further impetus.

Regarding his batting core, Hercules said he’s pleased with what he saw during the training sessions heading into the first day. “Hodge came in today and Powell too, so we have some senior guys in there. We also have Moseley, Bravo and Jordan with the ball; so we have some good experience while the captain will also be keen on getting some runs”. He explained.

In the bowling department fast-bowler Akeem Jordan, the 3rd highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in the 4-day CWI tourney will lead a pack which also features pacer Anderson Phillips, Guyanese/Windies youth spinner Ashmead Nedd. Glove-man and leading wicket-keeper from the CWI Championships, Tevyn Walcott, (19 dismissals), will also play a big role come today.

Hercules in closing doubled up on his views over the next few days as he heads into battle, throwing full support behind his boys as they seek to dominate the next few days of intense competition.

“As I said, I expect good stuff from the team. They’re a great bunch of players and we have been gelling very well over the past few days. They are also very eager to get out there and showcase their talents because they have high expectations as they will all be vying spots in that A-team”. He concluded.

The first match is expected to bowl off at 10:00h today.

Team Headley– Joshua Da Silva (captain), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kieran Powell and Tevyn Walcott

West Indies Academy– Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Joshua James, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham and Nyeem Young