Guyana to tap new Canadian-funded grant mechanism

…launch of project billed for Thursday in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – The government of Canada will on Thursday launch a new local development initiatives grant mechanism “Local Engagement and Action Fund” (LEAF) in the Caribbean. The new grant mechanism will be launched by Excellency Emina Tudakovic, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Rajani Alexander, High Commissioner of Canada to Belize and His Excellency, Mark Berman, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana.

The launch event will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 on the Local Engagement and Action Fund Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/canadaleaffund from 11:00am – 12:30a.m.

LEAF is the local development initiatives grant mechanism under the Field Services Support Project – Caribbean (FSSP-C). The event will be held in Jamaica (in-person) and live streamed to stakeholders in Belize, Guyana and Suriname.

“The launch will alert stakeholders about the Field Services Support Project – Caribbean (FSSP-C) and particularly about the Local Engagement and Action Fund (LEAF). This will include information on the overall goal of the LEAF along with updates on calls for proposals, who can apply, thematic areas, capacity building, collaborative learning opportunities and what to expect for 2023-2024,” a statement issued by the Field Services Support Project (FSSP) said.

The attendees include Global Affairs Canada (GAC) representatives, government agencies, the FSSP-C team, relevant stakeholders based on the thematic areas and eligible organizations.

LEAF will support local organizations in eight Caribbean countries (Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname) to address their key developmental issues. There will be an annual call for proposals from 2023-2026; the first one will be in May 2023 (Guyana and Suriname), June 2023 (Belize and Jamaica) and September 2023 (Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The main objective of LEAF is to strengthen organizations working in vulnerable sectors byimproving access to financial resources to enhance their mandate. LEAF may respond toissues related to Gender Equality, Human Rights, Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity, Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, Gender Based Violence and Youth Engagement. Each call for proposals will specify which themes will be focused on.

LEAF has two types of grants – short term (6-12 months) and long-term grant (12-24 months). Each call for proposals will determine the specific types of grants being offered. Short-term grants are CAD$20,000 to CAD$50,000 and long-term grants CAD$50,001 to CAD$100,000. LEAF will fund capacity building, technical support, administrative services and other direct project related costs.

Organizations that are registered not-for-profit entities and fall in the following categories can receive funding under LEAF – non-government organizations, community based organizations, women’s rights organizations, benevolent societies, foundations, charitable organizations, associations, public educational institutions, national and sub-national government entities and regional organizations. The organization must operate in one of the 8 eligible countries.

Meanwhile, The Field Support Services Project Caribbean (FSSP-C) supports the implementation of Canada’s Caribbean Regional Development Program (CRDP) by providing timely, cost effective, and efficient logistical, financial and administrative support services as well as technical specialist support services. The FSSP-C in the Caribbean is managed through the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

The CRDP has existing programming in 13 CARICOM countries (8 ODA eligible – Jamaica, Guyana, Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize and Suriname and 5 Non-ODA eligible – The Bahamas, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis). While the Programming Area is defined as including all 13 of the afore-mentioned countries, the FSSP-C will focus its activities on the ODA-eligible countries.