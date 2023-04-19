Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

GAICO boss elected Chairman of PSC

Apr 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Chief Executive Officer of GAICO Komal Singh was on Tuesday elected as Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) during the business section of the Commission’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Newly elected Chairman of the Private Sector Commission

Ryan Alexander was re-elected as Vice Chairman while former Chairman of the PSC Paul Cheong was elected as Honorary Secretary, Mr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator.

The Council elected the Executive Members of the PSC to serve for the period 2023-2024.

“The Commission expresses gratitude to its members for their participation in the process and looks forward to their continued support in the execution of the Commission’s mandate,” a statement from the PSC said.

The PSC said it intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on “articulated and shared positions on national issues which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnership with the Government and stakeholders.”

The AGM was held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

