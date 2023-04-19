Fire destroys pensioner’s Herstelling home

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Fire believed to be set maliciously on Monday destroyed the Lot 399, Third Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home belonging to 64-year-old Maharanie Mohan.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement released on Tuesday said that at least two persons are homeless as a result of the fire. The fire started at around 19:00hrs.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but not before it damaged two nearby houses.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has since said the fire was as a result of arson.

The rubble that remains of Mohan’s house.

“The fire was the result of a malicious setting by unknown person(s),” GFS said in its statement.

Investigations are ongoing.

