Fire destroys pensioner’s Herstelling home

Kaieteur News – Fire believed to be set maliciously on Monday destroyed the Lot 399, Third Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home belonging to 64-year-old Maharanie Mohan.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement released on Tuesday said that at least two persons are homeless as a result of the fire. The fire started at around 19:00hrs.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but not before it damaged two nearby houses.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has since said the fire was as a result of arson.
“The fire was the result of a malicious setting by unknown person(s),” GFS said in its statement.
Investigations are ongoing.
