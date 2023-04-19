Finalists to be decided this evening

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate meeting date of the high-stakes Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship will be contested at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with the semifinal round.

The two matches are scheduled to be played under lights as the first encounter between Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) and Mackenzie High gets underway at 17:00hrs while Santa Rosa and Carmel battle in the second semi from 19:00hrs.

Tonight’s victorious teams advanced to the finale while the losing sides will collide in the third place showdown, both of which are billed for Sunday, April 23, at the same venue.

On the day of culmination, the Tournament winner will cart off with ninth edition of the Milo Cup, $300,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the corresponding trophy.

Just one day remains after tonight’s card is contested at the Ministry of Education Ground.

When the tournament continued on Sunday last with the quarterfinal round, Carmel triumphed against Bartica 4 – 3, Mackenzie High dethroned Christianburg/Wismar with a 1 – 0 result, CAF was victorious against Ann’s Grove 3 – 2 and Santa Rosa steamrolled East Ruimveldt 6 – 1.

Speaking with Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, ahead of the final two playing dates he said, “We’ve seen some thrilling grassroots football over the past month in this competition and its good to see the intensity of the teams and their desire to succeed rise at every meet.”

Santa Rosa’s quarterfinal goal scorers (L-R) – Travis Jarvis, Keshon Campbell, Roy Vansluytman, Troy Boyer and Darius Williams.

“I must commend the final four for making it this far and we anticipate more great football in the four remaining matches. We urge fans to come and support Guyana’s future and witness some of the country’s best youth players.”

Mendonca also made mention of the sponsors, who have played major roles in the smooth progression of the event.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.

