Farmer dies after crashing bike into bridge

Apr 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A farmer of Karasabi Village, Region Nine, died on Monday after crashing his motorcycle into the Shiwan Bridge rail in the South Pakaraima District Sunday night.

A pinned Francisco lying in the creek

The dead man has been identified as Mikey Franscisco, 57. He reportedly crashed around 20:50hrs on Sunday while returning home from his farm. He along with the motorcycle had fallen off the bridge and onto some rocks in a creek. Francisco remained pinned there underneath his motorcycle until his relatives went in search for him Monday.

The Siwan Bridge that Francisco had crashed into.

They found him around 13:45hrs Monday motionless and seemingly unconscious. They picked him up and rushed him to the Karasabai District Hospital where he was seen by a medical practitioner. He was referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital for further medical attention but was pronounced dead when he arrived there. Investigations are ongoing.

