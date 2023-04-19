Farmer dies after crashing bike into bridge

Kaieteur News – A farmer of Karasabi Village, Region Nine, died on Monday after crashing his motorcycle into the Shiwan Bridge rail in the South Pakaraima District Sunday night.

The dead man has been identified as Mikey Franscisco, 57. He reportedly crashed around 20:50hrs on Sunday while returning home from his farm. He along with the motorcycle had fallen off the bridge and onto some rocks in a creek. Francisco remained pinned there underneath his motorcycle until his relatives went in search for him Monday.

They found him around 13:45hrs Monday motionless and seemingly unconscious. They picked him up and rushed him to the Karasabai District Hospital where he was seen by a medical practitioner. He was referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital for further medical attention but was pronounced dead when he arrived there. Investigations are ongoing.