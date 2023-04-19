Essequibo pump attendant gets life imprisonment for killing man

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Essequibo pump attendant, Nankishore Persaud was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the unlawful killing of 35-year-old Arvin Toolsie Mayhilall, of Johanna Cecilia Essequibo Coast, Region Two back in 2020.
It was first reported that Mayhilall purportedly died after falling off a bench at Zorg. However, his mother maintained that her son was murdered and this prompted an investigation. A post-mortem report revealed that Mayhilall died as a result of trauma to his head and a fractured spine.
This led to, 59-year-old Persaud of Anna Regina Housing Scheme, being charged with the capital offence in 2021.
The pump attendant was on trial at the Suddie High Court. He had denied the charge which stated that on February 26, 2020, at Zorg, Essequibo Coast, he murdered Arvin Toolsie Mayhilall.
The empaneled jury found Persaud not guilty for murder but guilty for the lesser count, manslaughter.
As such, the judge sentenced Persaud to life imprisonment with the eligibility of parole after serving 25 years for the crime.
Meanwhile, back in January, a typist clerk attached to the Suddie Supreme Court of Judicature was jailed for four months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Mariano Persaud called “Mariam”, 39, of Zorg, Essequibo Coast, had denied the charge but was later found guilty. It was reported that on February 26, 2020, she told Ramkumar Singh, Adrian Chung, and Drikcpaul Gobin to lie to the police surrounding the death of Arvin Toolsie Mayhilall.
