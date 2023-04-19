Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Duo wanted for robbery under arms at Annandale

Apr 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued two separate wanted bulletins for 47-year-old Akeem Marques and 23-year-old Chris Sampson, known as Chris both of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Sampson’s last address is also listed as Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Marques and Sampson are wanted for robbery under arms which occurred on April 7, 2023 at Annandale, ECD.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of the two men are asked to contact police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 226-8196 or 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our leaders priorities!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Finalists to be decided this evening

Finalists to be decided this evening

Apr 19, 2023

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate meeting date of the high-stakes Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship will be...
Read More
Hercules says Team Headley looking to make statement, as action bowls off today

Hercules says Team Headley looking to make...

Apr 19, 2023

20 boxers to represent GBA in overseas events

20 boxers to represent GBA in overseas events

Apr 19, 2023

GCB announces Senior Women’s Team for Regional Tournament

GCB announces Senior Women’s Team for Regional...

Apr 19, 2023

GM Nigel Short to take on 20 players simultaneously in Chess Exhibition at State House

GM Nigel Short to take on 20 players...

Apr 19, 2023

Assistant Superintendent Keith Beaton triumphs again

Assistant Superintendent Keith Beaton triumphs...

Apr 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]