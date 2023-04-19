Duo wanted for robbery under arms at Annandale

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued two separate wanted bulletins for 47-year-old Akeem Marques and 23-year-old Chris Sampson, known as Chris both of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Sampson’s last address is also listed as Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.
Marques and Sampson are wanted for robbery under arms which occurred on April 7, 2023 at Annandale, ECD.
Persons with information about the whereabouts of the two men are asked to contact police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 226-8196 or 227-1149 or the nearest police station.
Our leaders priorities!
Apr 19, 20232023 Milo U18 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate meeting date of the high-stakes Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship will be...
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – Any person that has ever taken a loan knows the importance of the interest rate on that loan. The higher... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]