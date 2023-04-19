Duo wanted for robbery under arms at Annandale

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued two separate wanted bulletins for 47-year-old Akeem Marques and 23-year-old Chris Sampson, known as Chris both of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Sampson’s last address is also listed as Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Marques and Sampson are wanted for robbery under arms which occurred on April 7, 2023 at Annandale, ECD.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of the two men are asked to contact police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 226-8196 or 227-1149 or the nearest police station.