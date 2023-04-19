Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Children traumatized after gunmen invade North Ruimveldt ‘Strip Mall’

Apr 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two children said to be toddlers were reportedly left traumatized after five gunmen on Sunday evening invaded the ‘Strip Mall’ located at Last Entrance North Ruimveldt, Georgetown and robbed a group of men who were playing cards.

The robbery was captured on security cameras mounted at the location. The two children, boys, were playing with a bicycle while at least six men were engaged in a game of cards.

While they were playing, five men armed with handguns and dressed in topes and ‘hoodies’ ran in and interrupted the game.

They could be heard ordering the men to lie down on the ground. One of the men was even slapped as he was forced to the ground.

As the victims complied with the bandits’ order, one of the children began crying while the other hid behind a table. The bandits proceeded to search the men’s pockets relieving them of cell phones and whatever they had.

Bandits carrying out a robbery at the North Ruimveldt Strip Mall

Bandits carrying out a robbery at the North Ruimveldt Strip Mall

One of the bandits even ran into an open stall at the ‘Strip Mall’ and robbed the vendors before escaping.

The notably traumatized toddler who hid behind the table moved from behind the table and ran to safety after the bandits escaped.

