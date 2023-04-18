Se-Hana Mars slams six in Guyana’s 10-0 win over Dominica

Kaieteur News – Six remarkable goals from Se-Hanna Mars, two from Jalade Trim and one each from Heike Clarke and Glendy Lewis secured Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team’s second victory yesterday in the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic.

Displaying confidence from the start of the April 17 match, the young Lady Jags defeated Dominica 10 – 0 in the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo.

Trim slotted home the game’s first goal five minutes into the contest, followed by Mars’ five goals in the 14th, 16th, 19th, 31st and 37th minutes.

Defender Clarke made the seventh goal at the 48th-minute mark.

Mars scored her sixth goal in the 66th; Lewis in the 78th minute, and Trim finished the game by scoring in the 92nd minute.

Guyana had opened with a 6 – 0 win over Suriname and will next face the Dominican Republic tomorrow from 6:00 pm.

Se-Hanna Mars’ eight goals in two matches lead all players in the tournament.

The Dominican Republic had a 15-0 win over Dominica in their first game.

With only one team advancing, Guyana will be in a must-win game against the Dominican Republic.

The winner of each group will advance to the May 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, joining top-ranked teams the United States and Mexico.