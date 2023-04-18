National Women’s 3×3 Championship set for Linden on Saturday

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), will host, for the first time, its National Women’s 3×3 Championship on Saturday (April 22) at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

According to the Federation’s president, Michael Singh, the tournament is being held to select their 3×3 Women’s National team for the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, set for Jun 23 – Jul 8, in El Salvador.

“The GBF will be emphasizing women’s development, and more importantly, in the shorter format. Only the women’s team qualified for the CAC Games and, as such, we have to give them a chance to play as part of the preparation,” Singh said in a Press Release.

The GBF president highlighted that a long-list of players was submitted to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), which also includes some overseas-based players.

The University of Guyana Trojans (two teams), President’s College (two teams), Kwakwani (two teams) and Linden are the teams competing in the tournament that will be played in a round-robin format.

“For many of the girls, this would be the first time playing 3×3, and it will be a start to our approach to women’s basketball in Guyana. We’re hoping that the associations could also play its part in organising women’s tournaments going forward,” Singh highlighted.

Under Singh, Guyana has participated in back-to-back FIBA AmeriCup 3×3 tournaments, “We want to expose our women to more international tournaments in all formats of the game. It is something that we’re committed to doing.”

Meanwhile, the GBF was happy to announce that Spain-based point guard, Ruth Adams, is their latest overseas recruit, who currently plays in Spain’s second Division women’s professional league with Miralvalle.

Adams, 27, was shortlisted by the GBF for the upcoming CAC Games.

Adams, who hails from Plaisance, migrated to the US at eight years old and following a stellar NCAA Division 2 collegiate career with St Thomas Aquinas College, she turned pro and headed overseas.