Mackenzie, CAF, Carmel & Santa Rosa secure semi spots

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Championship…
Kaieteur News – The ninth edition of the Nestlé-sponsored Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship will see a new champion following the defending champion’s elimination in the quarterfinal round on Sunday, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWS) were dethroned by their Linden counterparts, Mackenzie High, in a nail-biting showdown, which ended 0-1.
The first team to enter the semi-final round was Carmel Secondary when they prevailed 4-3 against Bartica while the all-Linden encounter was the next match to unfold.
Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) was the third team to secure a final-four ticket following a hard-fought battle with Ann’s Grove, which ended 3-2.
The day’s finale encounter between Santa Rosa and East Ruimveldt went the way of the former, who triumphed 6-1.
This means, when the Petra-organised event continues on Wednesday at the same venue with the semi-final round, Mackenzie High and CAF will lock horns while Carmel goes up against Santa Rosa.
The winners will advance to the finale while the losers will contest the third place showdown on the championship’s day of culmination, scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at the MoE Ground.
The winner of the event will cart off with $300,000 towards a school project along with the championship trophy, with the second, third, and fourth place finishers pocketing away with $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative along with the corresponding accolade.
Quarterfinal stage produces 20 goals…
Sunday’s proceedings produced a total of 20 goals across the four matches as a goal-laden encounter kicked off the day.
Ian Daniels played a magnificent role in Carmel’s victory with a hat-trick of goals scored in the 8th, 61st and 93rd minutes while his teammate Shem James drew first blood as early as the fourth minute. Bartica on the other hand, had goals scored by Shawn Brown (17’), Ezekiel Baldeo (63’) and Ashton Dutchin (60’) but their efforts proved futile in the end.
In the second match, an evenly matched performance from Mackenzie High against defending champion, CWS, along with Azizi Grant’s 30th minute goal was enough to end Petra’s League champion’s campaign.
CAF skillfully eliminated the Ann’s Grove unit in a mostly one-sided affair with goals coming from Seon Cato (16’ & 75’), Neeaz Baksh (90’) and via an own goal in the fourth minute for the eventual winner while the opposition secured a consolation goal in the 35th minute from Baron Jerrick.
In the final match, Santa Rosa bulldozed their way into the next round with a no-nonsense presentation against East Ruimveldt. Keshan Campbell (12’), Darius Williams (58’ & 90’+2’), Troy Boyer (60’), Roy Vansluytman (86’) and Travis Jervis (88’) accounted for Santa Rosa’s goals while Daniel Sutton spoiled their clean sheet with a 61st minute consolation goal.
This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.
