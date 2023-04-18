Hundreds of millions to supervise construction of four stellings

Kaieteur News – Five firms have submitted millions in bids to supervise the conduction of four s6ellings across the country.

The stellings are being built by the Ministry of Public Works. This was revealed during a recent opening of tenders which stated that the ministry is seeking supervisory services for the construction of Lot 1: the Kingston Goods Wharf and Port Kaituma Stelling in Region One and Lot 2: the Bartica and Leguan Stellings.

The firms that submitted bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office are: E&A Consultants Inc.$69,533,400 to supervise works at the Kingston Goods Wharf and Port Kaituma Stelling (both fall under Lot 1) and a bid of $53,722,308 for Bartica and Leguan Stellings (both fall under Lot2); SRKN’gineering & Associates bid $95,032,000 for the contract at Lot 1, and $72,578,000 to oversee the projects at Lot 2; Kalitech Inc. placed a bid of $37,700,100 for the two facilities at Lot 1 and $37,700,100 for the stellings at Lot 2; CEMCO Inc. bid $43,700,000 for the contract at Port Kaituma and Kingston Wharf; while CB & Associates bid only to supervise Bartica and Leguan works to the tune of $37,734,000.

Kaieteur News understands that while the ministry is carrying out works at the Kingston Goods Wharf and Port Kaituma Stelling to accommodate a new vessel, works has been ongoing for some years for the reconstruction of the Bartica and Leguan Stellings.

Back in March, a $553 million contract was awarded to K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies to complete the works at the Bartica Stelling a project which has been ongoing since 2017. As for the Leguan Stelling, the $413 million facility was given until June to be completed. Kaieteur News understands that works on this stelling has been ongoing since 2018 by contractor S. Maraj Contracting Services.

It was reported in the media that this project includes the expansion of the stelling platform through the construction of the reinforced concrete stelling that will be adjacent to the existing structure. The new reinforced concrete section of the stelling will be constructed on 228 pre-stressed concrete piles and will measure some 160 ft by 130 ft.

A new link-span bridge will be incorporated into the structure. It will also facilitate the mooring of the ferry, the off-loading of commodities and the ingress and egress of passengers and vehicles. The project also caters for the construction of an admin building which will be utilized by the staff of the Transport and Harbours Department to oversee the operations.

Meanwhile, late last year, the Ministry had signed a $1,056,452,458 (US$5M) contract with Kares Engineering Inc. to upgrade the Kingston Goods wharf. This project is being conducted to facilitate the new US$12.7 million North-West Ferry – MV Ma Lisha. Similarly, the stelling at Port Kaituma would be upgraded to also accommodate the new ferry.