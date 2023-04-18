Latest update April 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

GAPLF congratulates Demetri Chan for his 3rd place at Cuban Classic Powerlifting C/ship

Apr 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation (GAPLF) Franklin Wilson, on behalf of his executive and members, has congratulated Demetri Chan for his podium finish at the Cuban Classic Powerlifting Championship.

Demitri Chan (right) with the gold and silver medalists.

Demitri Chan (left) and a colleague.

Chan, on a Government of Guyana scholarship in Cuba, will conclude his degree in August this year as a Physical Therapist and informed that, while the competition was a challenging one for him, he rose above the tests presented and was able to do himself and the nation proud.
About six years now into the sport and having represented Guyana with flying colours at the international level, Chan copped the gold medal in the 74kg weight class and won the bronze medal Overall.

Informing that the powerlifting community in Cuba is very competitive, Chan was also presented with certificates for achieving second and third-best overall bench press.

He achieved 207kg in the Squat, 152kg Bench Press, and 260kg deadlift for a Total of 619kg and 91.59 IPF points.

Thanks were expressed by the strongman to Guyana Embassy staff in Cuba and Ambassador Halim Majeed for the great support that they are offering to Chan and the other scholarship students.

Chan said on his return in August, he would be continuing his career as a competitive powerlifter apart from focusing and making an impact as a qualified Physical Therapist.

