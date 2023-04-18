From the mouth of babes

Kaieteur News – Even the little children are speaking. Political leaders in government and opposition are best advised to listen to them, as they have something to say. They may be young, but they also have something to say about their oil wealth, what they expect from it, what they will not stand idly by, and let happen.

Our April 11th edition carried a frontpage photograph of three females, two of whom appear to be children. The latter were holding a placard with a simple, but powerful, message: “WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS THAN A FAIR SHARE.” The children have stood up and said something in the shortest and sharpest terms. It is that we must get more from our oil patrimony, we must get what rightly belongs to us, the true owners of this massive wealth.

We (they) want a fair share, only what is due to us. We do not want ExxonMobil’s share, we do not want everything, we do not want to punish any investor. All that we want is what is fair all around, meaning, fair to us and fair to ExxonMobil and partners. If we do not get that rightful share, ExxonMobil and others of its kind could be in for a surprise. When even the young children are coming out and speaking out, then ExxonMobil is savvy enough to know that what is in place today is not likely to hold. It is because some of those children,possible future movers and shakers of Guyana, are who can and will be agents of change with this most damnable of oil contracts. When they do not get what they consider to be their fair share, then their feet could be marching in the streets, their anger and disgust in the faces of all foreign investors who come here to make money from their wealth, while they don’t.

The people at ExxonMobil should spend another moment to weigh this wisdom. If the children are speaking assertively, it means that the adults in the home, their neighbors in the village, and their fellow citizens (of all ages and political persuasions) throughout Guyana are making developments in their oil patrimony their business. Oil is more on the mind and on the lips of a greater number of Guyanese. When oil is the subject, then the 2016 contract is an automaticpart of the conversations. Now, when the contract is measured, then ExxonMobil transforms to the worst menace hanging over this land and blighting it.

ExxonMobil becomes the bogeyman and conman that is looked upon as Guyana’s most cruel and wanton enemy, and one that is mentally burnt in effigy. A partner that is considered fair and trustworthy, one that does not stab in the back, is never looked upon in this harsh, unforgiving manner. The hard truth must be faced: ExxonMobil has earned the increasing wraths of Guyanese, the great distrusts, which are now attached to its name, the divide and devastate strategy that it employs here.

The chiefs of ExxonMobil may rest confidently in their thinking of how much they have the PPPC Government in hand, subject to their every command; and how much they have handcuffed the Opposition, getting it to go along. At the end of the day, it is the Guyanese people, adults and children, who will determine the destiny of this country. The children are rising and calling now for a fair share, we do not think that either ExxonMobil or its Guyanese loyalists would be so low, so cheap, so vile as to wage war against the children of Guyana.

The President has a history of shouting down adults that he finds objectionable when their interest is about oil. It would be revealing how he responds now that the children of Guyana are pushing for their fair share. The less our elected political leaders want to talk about oil, the more Guyanese want to talk about their share, and know what their government is doing to get that for them. We encourage everyone: local politicians and foreign investors: pause and listen to the children. Guyana must get its fair share, if not there will not be any settling for the paltry, insulting, and impoverishing.