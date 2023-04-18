Fasting is good for de spirit and de body!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is land of many religions. And yuh can learn a lot from religions practices like fasting.

Fasting nah only good fuh yuh spirit. It also good fuh yuh body. It does give it a chance to rest, purify, heal and remake itself. Dem boys does show respect to all of we major religions. And so dem boys does fast during Lent, Ramadan and Navatri. Dem boys does try fuh keep up with de traditions of dem religions. Dem boys system get attuned to de fasting. So dem boys does hardly get any major side effects. Sometimes, dem boys does feel hungry when dem fasting but after a few days dem boys does get accustomed to it.

But still dem boys does be careful when dem breaking dem fast. Dem boys does eat light and drink nuff liquids so as to not put de system under too much strain when dem breaking de fast. And dem boys don’t feel any effects of de fasting because of dat. But de odder day dem boys tek a peep pun some men wah breaking dem fast. Dem chaps eat loud and lavish. If yuh see dem man plate when dem breaking fast. Is nuff food and nuff fancy food dem eating. It mek dem boys feel envious. But dem boys know dat de fasting is intended to mek yuh a more humble, disciplined and contended person. And so despite what dem boys see dem man eating, dem boys gan stick to dem simple diet when breaking de fast.

Talk half. Leff half!