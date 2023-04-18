Exxon declares force majeure on oil lifts in Nigeria amid strike by oil workers

Kaieteur News – In response to industry action by oil workers, ExxonMobil’s Nigerian affiliate has declared force majeure at multiple oil export terminals. Declaring force majeure has allowed the oil company to skip its contractual obligations due to events outside of its control.

A spokesperson for Exxon, Michelle Gray said in a statement on Monday that, “This is due to an industrial action by our in-house workers union,” adding, “We will continue to take all reasonable actions necessary to resolve the impasse as soon as possible.”

Gray also said, “The safety of our people, assets and environment remains our top priority.”

According to reports, unions took action after failing to resolve a dispute over pay, pension and other issues. The disruption will be a blow to Nigeria, whose oil supply has been beset by disruptions, including theft from oil pipelines and sabotage, for several years.

Reuters reported that Nigeria is trying to lift production to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), recovering its long time position as the largest African producer of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In the third quarter last year, production in Nigeria fell behind Angola to about 1 million bpd as companies like Shell PLC and TotalEnergies exited the country amid widespread corruption and security issues.

Nigeria produced 1.38 million bpd in February, according to OPEC’s latest report. Exxon has been trying to sell US$1.2 billion in shallow-water assets in Nigeria, where it finds operations “challenging,” the company told Reuters in February, while keeping deep-water assets further from the coast.