Latest update April 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Doubleheader today at ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football

Apr 18, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The New Era Entertainment, ExxonMobil-sponsored Inter School Football tournament, will continue today with another double-header at the Wisburg School Ground.

In the opening match from 2:00 pm, Harmony Secondary will play its first match against New Silvercity Secondary, a team hunting three points to stay unbeaten.

Javon Dennis has been in form for MHS

Javon Dennis has been in form for MHS

Today’s second game brings together a team hoping to stay at the top of the table, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and the home side, Wisburg Secondary, who is currently fifth on the table with three points and playing their final group-stage match.

Mackenzie High School sits second on the table behind LTI, followed by Christianburg Wismar Secondary, New Silvercity Secondary, Wisburg, Kwakwani Secondary and Linden Foundation Secondary.

Following today’s matchups, the tournament continues on Wednesday, with Christianburg Wismar Secondary facing Harmony and Mackenzie High School playing Kwakwani Secondary.

The winning school will receive $400,000, which will go towards a project at their institution, equalling the first-place purse.

Second place will receive $200,000, and the school coming in third will collect $100,000, with all prize money going towards a school project.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our leaders priorities!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana upstage Brazil to finish 5th at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Chip

Guyana upstage Brazil to finish 5th at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Chip

Apr 18, 2023

– Coach proud of team’s historic performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – While falling short of hoisting the coveted title and qualifying for the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup,...
Read More
National Women’s 3×3 Championship set for Linden on Saturday

National Women’s 3×3 Championship set for...

Apr 18, 2023

Se-Hana Mars slams six in Guyana’s 10-0 win over Dominica

Se-Hana Mars slams six in Guyana’s 10-0 win...

Apr 18, 2023

Berbice crowned champions of the U19 Inter County Super 50 tournament

Berbice crowned champions of the U19 Inter County...

Apr 18, 2023

2023 Men’s Caribbean Premier League fixtures confirmed 

2023 Men’s Caribbean Premier League fixtures...

Apr 18, 2023

Dolphin SC hosts its Inter-Clubs Short Course Swim Meet 2023

Dolphin SC hosts its Inter-Clubs Short Course...

Apr 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]