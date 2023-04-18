Doubleheader today at ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The New Era Entertainment, ExxonMobil-sponsored Inter School Football tournament, will continue today with another double-header at the Wisburg School Ground.

In the opening match from 2:00 pm, Harmony Secondary will play its first match against New Silvercity Secondary, a team hunting three points to stay unbeaten.

Today’s second game brings together a team hoping to stay at the top of the table, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and the home side, Wisburg Secondary, who is currently fifth on the table with three points and playing their final group-stage match.

Mackenzie High School sits second on the table behind LTI, followed by Christianburg Wismar Secondary, New Silvercity Secondary, Wisburg, Kwakwani Secondary and Linden Foundation Secondary.

Following today’s matchups, the tournament continues on Wednesday, with Christianburg Wismar Secondary facing Harmony and Mackenzie High School playing Kwakwani Secondary.

The winning school will receive $400,000, which will go towards a project at their institution, equalling the first-place purse.

Second place will receive $200,000, and the school coming in third will collect $100,000, with all prize money going towards a school project.