Dolphin SC hosts its Inter-Clubs Short Course Swim Meet 2023

Kaieteur News – The Dolphin Speed Swim Club hosted its Annual Inter-Clubs SC Swim Meet at the National Aquatic Center on Sunday, 16 April 2023. Along with the host, the other clubs that participated were Sea Otters Swim Club, Torpedo Swim Club, Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club, Trident Swim Academy, and Dorado Speed Swim Club.

There were over three hundred swimmers, coaches, and patrons in attendance. Referee Stephanie Fraser, Meet Director Shefetah Tzedeq, Chief Timekeeper Valmiki Singh and Time Keepers and Stroke Officials. The competition included swimmers at the national and beginners’ level. The national swimmers locally based Paul Mahaica (Jnr.) and Sekhel Tzedeq were in good form, achieving new personal bests.

All the Swimmers showed improvement, potential Goodwill Swimmers Dunamis Singh, Adon Ramdatt, Katy Budhan, Yaseen Hope, Elissa Shipley-Thompson, Malakhiy Patokie, Shahid Matthews, Ashley Ramsammy, Heaven Belony, Makeen Hope, Andica Vieira, Ronella Peters, Nia Burch-Smith, De Andrea Leitch, Ashleigh Denny, Naomi Peters and others, according to the Dolphin Speed Swim Club was due to dedication and commitment to their training schedule.

Throughout the competition, swimmers were enthusiastic about showcasing their talent and various swim strokes. These include freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly; also, the Novice Kickboard and freestyle.

Swimmers Elliot and Ethan Gonsalves, Latisha Blair, Kyra Soares, Zara Crane, David George, Randy Spencer, Mira Culpper and others performed well. The swimmers were met with much jubilance by the cheering patrons. At the end of a fun-filled day, the Dolphin Speed Swim Club was triumphant with 1562 points. Sea Otter Swim Club copped second place with 921 points, third place with 741 points was Torpedo Swim Club – Linden.

There were prizes and Medals awarded to first, second and third place winners of the various events. Thanks to Sterling Products Ltd., hampers were given to the First Place winners Male and Female in the 50m Freestyle Category and Parents race.

The Dolphin Speed Swim Club wishes to thank Head Coach Paul Mahaica, coaches Floyd Skeete, Kenita Mahaica, Shanice Olaleye, Yelema Philips, and the sponsors of the event Sterling Products Limited, Qualfon Guyana, Guyana Beverages Inc., Guyana Breweries Inc., Tulsie Ram Contracting, SAC Packaging, SM Engineering, Maggies Catering, O’Neil Maxwell, King Scorpion Music System, National Sports Commission, Dolphin Family and others who contributed to making the event a success.