APNU confident of holding on to Linden

…as exiled Sharma Solomon, Vanessa Kissoon return to the fold for LGE

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – Former Region 10 Chairman, Sharma Solomon and former Member of Parliament, Vanessa Kisssoon are on the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) list of candidates for the municipality of Linden at the upcoming Local Government Elections.

Solomon and Kissoon are seen as critical vote-getters for the partnership. Local Government Elections will be held on June 12th 2023. At Nomination Day on Monday Kissoon and Solomon had their names presented as part of the APNU’s list by their political party’s representatives at the GECOM office in Mackenzie, Linden.

The entire proceeding was filled with pomp and circumstance as the People’s Progressive Party brought out scores on the streets of Republic Avenue. Led by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, who has ministerial oversight of the town, the PPP’s list is being headed by Dr. Shurland Murray.

Regional Chairman Deron Adams led the A Partnership for National Unity along with Solomon and Kissoon. Party supporters traded words, chanted and heckled as they waited for the representatives to submit the lists. While there was some initial disagreement with who should submit their list first, the A Partnership for National Unity submitted first. Adams said that despite the numbers were in favour of the PPP, he is confident that APNU will win the elections. He accused the government of coercing public servants and temporary workers to join their parade.

“We are going to win these elections, we have credible candidates that were vetted and the community will welcome them, unlike what is on the other side and we are going to beat them on E Day,” Adams said. In addition to Solomon and Kissoon, the APNU list includes: Alister Webster and Dominique Blair.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill said that despite his party’s list was not submitted first, he is confident of taking over the municipality of Linden. Presently the council only has one PPP councillor. “We are going to knock on every door, every stall, we are going to talk to the Christians, the Muslims, the Hindus, the old and young…we are going to ask them to support the PPPC and we will present them programmes and policies that will bring development to Linden. Linden cannot remain the same. We are proud of the team of candidates we have,” Edghill said. Some candidates filed for the PPP include: Mr. Daren Henry, Taniela Croal, Dwayne Charles and Warren Witz and Reycia Nedd.

In addition to the two main political parties, the lone independent party, the New Horizon Movement submitted its list to contest for Constituency One, Amelia’s Ward. Candidate Godfrey Isaacs said his team is seeking to create a change. “I am looking to see a change in our society in a holistic manner, our intention is try to breathe new life, new existence in our community, we are going through the pace over and over and it’s the same thing and we need change,” Isaacs said. Both parties will officially commence campaigning.