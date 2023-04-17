Latest update April 17th, 2023 12:49 AM
Apr 17, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor
Kaieteur News – Africans and Indians in Guyana must be careful that as we continue divisions along lines of race and deep-seated dislike for each other, White Americans and Europeans along with the Chinese, take over Guyana.
In fifteen years, the demographics of Guyana may not reflect us the real inheritors of that country. Guyana is nothing short of a paradise with oil and untold resources and wealth. That is when Indo-Guyanese will realise that Guyana’s new colonisers will see them as Black.
Today, White foreigners are enjoying the beauty of our interior and waterways. They are occupying virgin lands where they are protected and safe. Our Guyana may end up with a civil war between Africans and Indians while the foreigners own and enjoy the beauty of that nation.
We will only be left with hate for each, our ignorance and a paradise lost. The White world has a long history of quietly taking over the economy of poor countries with an abundance of oil. When will Exxon declare the billions in diamonds they are mining in Guyana?
Sincerely your
Norman Browne
Social and Political Activist
