UG to host job fair, open day this week

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana will be hosting its Annual Open Day and Job Fair on April 20-22, 2023, at Turkeyen Campus and April 28, 2023, at Tain Campus (Berbice), under the theme, ‘Advancing Local Content Priorities: Maximising Opportunities’.

The Open Day and Job Fair 2023 will return to in-person engagement but with a number of exciting innovations, including live-streaming of the event on UG’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/uniofguyana/ and UG Broadcasting Service: https://broadcasting.uog.edu.gy. Edited recordings of the event will be posted on UG’s website: https://uog.edu.gy.

Additionally, this year’s event will feature two main aspects – an Open Day, which will allow all potential University students an opportunity to explore the 150+ programmes being offered and learn about various career paths directly from Faculty and students, and a Job Fair component which will provide information on job and internship opportunities being offered by top local and international organisations who will be present to connect with current UG students, alumni and the general public.

According to a press statement, UG said students of senior secondary schools across Guyana, all post-secondary institutions, professionals from both the public and private sectors, and members of the public are invited to participate in this year’s Open Day and Job Fair. The event opens from 10 am to 4 pm daily and is open to the public. Admission is free.

On April 20, at the Turkeyen Campus, UG’s Academic Divisions and Service Units will host information sessions that will allow persons to engage with representatives of the various university departments. And on April 21 and 22, there will be Job Seminars featuring keynote presentations and panel discussions involving industry experts from the public and private sectors. All interested persons, especially those seeking to enter the job market, are encouraged to attend and engage with the experts.

On April 28, at the Tain Campus, academic departments of the UGBC will host information sessions for potential students, and companies will be conducting interviews for jobs and training opportunities. Several top companies and organisations have already come on board to support this event and will share perspectives on topical issues impacting their area of expertise.