The extremes to which men can go to get at others

Dear Editor,

As a Guyanese, I am proud to state that there are honourable men and women in our judicial system who are inclined to follow the letter and spirit of our nation’s Laws. I take this opportunity to publicly applaud Justice Gino Persaud for his ruling in the case of Paul Slowe, et al v the Police Service Commission.

It was interesting to read the submissions by both parties, including affidavits submitted by Mr. Mark Phillips, in his capacity as Prime Minister. This particular case has taught me the extremes to which men can go to get at others. Mr. Phillips has been caught in the act of perjury, having submitted and sworn to false information, which is prohibited in any court of law. I look forward to the day when Mr. Phillips will be indicted.

The entire world has now seen the blatant violations of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic by Mr. Irfaan Ali, who sits in the seat of President! This is indeed a crime committed on the people of Guyana. Unfortunately, the “Guardians of Democracy,” who were boisterous after the March 2020, General and Regional Elections, are now painfully silent at this assault on our democracy.

Editor, I would like to remind Guyanese about the 2017 Tribunal, established by then President David Granger, to conduct an investigation into alleged criminal activities, involving then Chairman of Public Service Commission, Mr. Carvil Duncan. Mr. Duncan was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall. The Tribunal was chaired by Justice Roxane George to advise the President whether or not to remove Carvil Duncan from the Commission. This is what Mr. Anil Nandlall argued,” In short, the President has flagrantly violated the letter, spirit and intent of some of the most sacrosanct constitutional procedures and indeed his actions strike at the very heart of our constitutional democracy. Presidents (or Prime Ministers as the case may be) have been impeached for less in democratic countries.” Now Editor, if it was wrong then, isn’t it wrong now?

Clearly, it can be established that this PPP/C regime, since August 2, 2020 has shown that they are prepared to govern undemocratically in an increasingly lawless environment.

Editor, I also wish to applaud Mr. Paul Slowe, former Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, who has meticulously chronicled all the occasions when Mr. Ali attempted to interfere in the work of the Commission, including directing who should be promoted and who should be disciplined. Again, Editor, this was another flagrant violation of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Editor, I am reminded in Ecclesiastes 8:11 that, “because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” If the violators of our constitution. who hold high office, continue to escape speedy justice their hearts will be set to do more and more evil in this nation? I therefore urge the judiciary to ensure justice is executed speedily to this category of violators.

Enough is Enough!

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Member of Parliament