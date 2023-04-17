Nomination Day for LGE is today

Contestants must adhere to statutory regulations for effective process

Kaieteur News – As political parties in Guyana gear up to contest in Local Government Elections (LGE), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has put all systems in place for the smooth conduct of Nomination Day on Monday, April 17.

The day is designated for political parties, voluntary groups, and individual candidates contesting in the LGE to submit their lists of candidates to GECOM’s returning officers in the municipalities and/or Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) where they would be contesting.

Contestants in the elections are asked to ensure that they prepare the respective Lists of Candidates using the prescribed statutory forms.

Contestants are also reminded to adhere to other stipulated guidelines such as ensuring that their lists have titles, meeting the required number of eligible candidates and nominators, and ensuring that their lists bear the name and signature of each person, as well as their identification card number.

Any lists not meeting the statutory requirements would be classified as defective and the representative of the list would be allowed to correct those defects.

The statutory procedures following Nomination Day ensure that all legal requirements are met by the contestants for their Lists of Candidates to be approved to contest the elections.

While the commission has already approved a total of 64 symbols, approval to contest in the elections is only guaranteed upon the submission and approval of the List of Candidates.

LGEs are necessary for the appointment of persons in charge of local democratic organs.

Local democratic organs which include NDCs and municipalities provide a link between the central government and communities.

They are responsible for assessing the needs of residents and ensuring development at the community level.

This includes implementing and enforcing local laws such as building codes, zoning regulations, and business licensing requirements, maintaining roads and public spaces, and waste management, among others.

LGEs are therefore important, as they allow citizens to have a direct say in who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf at the local level.

It also gives citizens a voice in shaping the policies and priorities of their community and ensures that local government officials are held responsible to their constituents.

The local democratic organs fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. The ministry, headed by Minister Nigel Dharamlall, ensures the smooth operation of these local democratic organs and provides central government support. (DPI)