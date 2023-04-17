MHS, Multi, LTI in winner’s row

– ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football resumes on Tuesday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The frenzy and the fanfare at the Wisburg Secondary School ground, caused by the New Era Entertainment Inter-School Football Championship in the initial stages, it setting up the tournament for an entertaining climax.

The tournament, sponsored by ExxonMobil, kicked off on Friday April 14 and will conclude on April 28, with all matches played at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

Following the 2 – 0 win over Kwakwani Secondary, the Linden Technical Institute moved to the top of the eight-team table of the tournament.

Leancy Baker (56’) and Dixie Peters (60’) were the players finding the net for LTI, which had opened the tournament with a 1 – 1 stalemate with Mackenzie High School (MHS).

Like LTI, MHS would rebound to secure a 2 – 1 win, handing Wisburg Secondary their first defeat.

Lebron Raymond scored in the 12th minute for MHS, but Kiland Newland pulled one back in the 34th minute for Wisburg Secondary.

However, Dexter Milo’s 66th-minute goal would break the deadlock to hand MHS a much-needed win to put them second on the points table behind LTI.

Meanwhile, a pre-tournament favourite, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, had their first taste of the competition, emerging 2 – 0 winners in their match against Linden Foundation Secondary (LFS).

Jamal James (30’) and Kelvin Hunter (51’) scored for ‘Multi’ on both sides of the half to give their side three points to start the tournament.

With the defeat, LFS remains without a win following their two outings in the tournament, first going down New Silvercity Secondary on opening day.

The ExxonMobil-sponsored tournament continues tomorrow with another doubleheader, starting at 2:00 pm.

In the opening match, Harmony Secondary will play its first match against New Silvercity Secondary, a team hunting three points to stay unbeaten.

Tomorrow’s second game brings together a team hoping to stay at the top of the table, LTI and Wisburg Secondary, who are currently fifth on the table with three points and playing their final group-stage match.

The winning school will receive $400,000, which will go towards a project at their institution, equalling the first-place purse.

Second place will receive $200,000, and the school coming in third will collect $100,000, with all prize money going towards a school project.