Mahadeo, Zalman clinch titles as Crossfit Championships conclude

2023 Kares Crossfit Championships

Kaieteur News – Guyana and Suriname shared the winning spoils as curtains came down on what turned out to be 2-days of intense workouts in this year’s Kares Crossfit Championship.

Five-time national champion Dillon Mahadeo added another piece of silverware to his collection, dominating this year’s events to end as the winner, keeping Guyana’s reputation in Crossfit at a high level.

For Suriname, it was almost too simple for Women’s champ Ava Zalman, who held down the top spot for the women as she beat off the competition to give her country some reign in the ladies category.

Opening day ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top spots in both Male and Female categories.

Events commenced on Saturday at the National Aquatic Center as well as the National Park, displaying some of the Caribbean’s top endurance athletes and their desire to become this year’s Crossfit king/queen.

Several intense and vigorous workouts spanned the two-day event, which tested and exhibited the raw talents possessed by the competitors.

Surinamese Zalman, who led the Women’s RX category with 192 points when day 1 ended, maintained her dominance as she racked up 594 points, destroying the competition on her way to the win.

Some tight competition followed as Guyanese Delcie Adonis kept the other women on their toes. The 2nd place Adonis poured on 553 points in a top effort but it was tough going as Zalman kept applying the pressure all throughout the final stretch.

Third spot at the end of day 1, belonged to Aurelie Tian Soi Po of French Guiana, who turned her 174 points into 529 points by the end of the Day 2’s proceedings, as the ladies had a great two days of action.

However, the headline was no doubt the big competition between the men, as the finals saw the top 5 RX males duking it out, with 3 Guyanese and 2 Trinidadians locked in a tussle for the victory.

In the end it was the multiple-time champ, Mahadeo who finished the Men’s RX category with 176 points following the end of day 1, closing off his tally with 651 points, outlasting the competition to win yet another title.

His countryman in Omissi Williams, who was the first to finish Workout #7 and won 3 of the 7 workouts, was next in line at the 2nd spot with 628 points after he ended day 1 with 158 points.

Trinidad took the final place to round off the 3rd spot within the top 5 Male contestants, with Mikhail Ragoonanan 589 points after eclipsing his countryman Bryant Snaggs (557).

Another fan favorite in Guyanese Kellon Reid (434 points) capped off a sterling performance from the Guyanese male athletes, helping his country finish this year’s event in dominant fashion.