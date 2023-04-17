Kaieteur News under attack again

Latest update April 17th, 2023 12:46 AM
Apr 17, 2023 Editorial
Kaieteur News – The press is coming under fire again. Once again, the work of Kaieteur News, the people of Kaieteur News are in the firing line, made the objects of palpable rage, by a group of men in the PPPC Government, who will stop at nothing to suppress the press, suppress truth.
We at this paper have news for the intellectual authors, leadership sponsors, and the actual hands, the doers, of what qualifies as a most foul deed: we will not yield. We will not be intimidated. We will neither be cowed into silence nor retreat in fear. Any government that has an ounce of pride left in its system would be ashamed of what was inflicted on our respected and cherished colleague, Ms. Davina Bagot. Any leader with any self-respect would hang his head in shame that one of his people could be possibly responsible for something as utterly loathsome as this.
It is one thing to stand to someone’s face and accuse with courage, regardless of the lack of foundation from which the charges are uttered. It is quite another, a most despicable act, to retreat behind the veil of social media and insult and degrade, with a single purpose in mind. That is, to stop the press. Stop the press, stop KN, stop the revelations about how the oil is mismanaged, stop how the many people around it are mostly bent towards corruptions, and stop all this from being presented in honest fashion to Guyanese, and a watching world.
We have some more news to share with the attackers and abusers of Davina Bagot, and those who aid and abet them: this abomination will not stand. This ugly monstrosity wielded against her, this dirty treachery waged in the war against KN in particular, and other independent press sections in general, will not succeed. The reproachable will not triumph, it never does, and the people who commit them, or are behind such reprehensible acts, live to regret the disgracefulness of their handiwork. When a government and its agents see it fit to deliver the objectionable, and in the most revolting of terms, then it is sure to draw more attention to their distinctive fears, their chronic deceptions, their wrongs that just cannot be covered up for too much longer. The wrongs are too numerous; they are too huge to be suppressed. Given that Guyana now has oil, and in the kind of quantities that it does, the eyes of the world are sharply fixed on every development occurring here, because of this precious commodity that the Western world needs so much.
Oil is known to bring its own diseases and other curses, so there is vigilance the world over, on what surrounds it when it is discovered. In Guyana, secrecy has been the thick shroud that governs how this national oil patrimony is handled. The more the government tries to run, the more it corners itself, falls into a hole. The more the government works overtime to cover-up, the more of what is unacceptable comes to light. The more the government lashes out at those daring to peer behind the curtains of secrecy and pull them back, the more determined those attacked and lashed become in pursuing the scent of corruptions that grow stronger by the minute.
This is where we are at KN. If the objective is to terrorize into surrender, then consider that a failed objective from right now. This oil patrimony is too vital to the nation’s interests, too significant to the people expecting so much from it, to be left to what government, or leaders, say that that is happening with it. Better governments and cleaner men than those we have in Guyana have been near oil, and only the worst of devastations has been the lot of dependent citizens of those countries. There is no secret about the kind of governments and leaders that Guyanese have had; they are not what inspires, or comforts that the nation is in good hands. We must be watchful like never before, and we commit to doing so. To those who attacked Davina Bagot and KN, we have work to do, and we will do it, by God’s grace.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
