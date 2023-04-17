Latest update April 17th, 2023 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese must be careful about race-based politics

Apr 17, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor 

Kaieteur News – Africans and Indians in Guyana must be careful that as we continue divisions along lines of race and deep-seated dislike for each other, White Americans and Europeans along with the Chinese, take over Guyana.

In fifteen years, the demographics of Guyana may not reflect us the real inheritors of that country. Guyana is nothing short of a paradise with oil and untold resources and wealth. That is when Indo-Guyanese will realise that Guyana’s new colonisers will see them as Black.

Today, White foreigners are enjoying the beauty of our interior and waterways. They are occupying virgin lands where they are protected and safe. Our Guyana may end up with a civil war between Africans and Indians while the foreigners own and enjoy the beauty of that nation.

We will only be left with hate for each, our ignorance and a paradise lost. The White world has a long history of quietly taking over the economy of poor countries with an abundance of oil. When will Exxon declare the billions in diamonds they are mining in Guyana?

Sincerely your
Norman Browne
Social and Political Activist 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our leaders priorities!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mahadeo, Zalman clinch titles as Crossfit Championships conclude

Mahadeo, Zalman clinch titles as Crossfit Championships conclude

Apr 17, 2023

2023 Kares Crossfit Championships Kaieteur News – Guyana and Suriname shared the winning spoils as curtains came down on what turned out to be 2-days of intense workouts in this year’s...
Read More
MHS, Multi, LTI in winner’s row

MHS, Multi, LTI in winner’s row

Apr 17, 2023

Aliyah Abrams is first Guyana to qualify for World Championships

Aliyah Abrams is first Guyana to qualify for...

Apr 17, 2023

General Marine Company supports DCB’S “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”

General Marine Company supports DCB’S...

Apr 17, 2023

A spectacular win as Guyana defeat Suriname in first match 

A spectacular win as Guyana defeat Suriname in...

Apr 17, 2023

Guyanese maintain firm position heading into second day 

Guyanese maintain firm position heading into...

Apr 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]