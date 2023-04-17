Gov’t engages Ann’s Grove residents on transformative development initiatives at ministerial outreach

Kaieteur News – The community of Ann’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara is earmarked for a number of transformative development initiatives that includes infrastructure improvement and enhanced social welfare programmes, as government aims to further strengthen the community.

During a ministerial outreach in the community on Saturday, residents were given the opportunity to raise a number of issues affecting them.

Chief among the concerns was the Ann’s Grove Market which, residents said, is in need of repairs, as well as the community drains that require cleaning.

Addressing those concerns, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made a commitment to have the persons from Ann’s Grove meaningfully engaged in the government’s facilitation of the rehabilitation of the market.

“Maybe, we can employ a few people within Ann’s Grove…give you some contracts, and you can start the clean-up. So, you have to let us know how soon you want to start. On the upgrade of the market, we can also have a similar arrangement, where we employ you, and provide you with materials so that you can have some money circulating in the community,” the minister said.

He suggested that the residents set up a market committee to liaise with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for a collaborative effort on this project.

The intent is to give work to the small contractors in the area.

He requested that a list of persons be compiled so that these persons can be engaged to take on these small infrastructural projects in the community.

Additionally, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressed residents’ concerns regarding community roads in the area, adding that the roads and bridges to every school, health centre, and public facility will be prioritised.

“The commitment of the Irfaan Ali-led administration is to take care of all the roads within each community and create greater accessibility by expanding the road network, and cutting travelling time,” the minister assured.

He added that, over the past two years, more than $1B has been expended on community roads between Enmore and Mahaica.

Further, two major ongoing infrastructural projects on the East Coast Demerara, the extension of the Railway Embankment Road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, and the extension of the main East Coast Roadway from Orange Nassau to Mahaica will see the creation of linkages between the main road and the railway embankment.

The lion’s share of issues surrounded land titling and regularisation, many of which will be addressed directly by the Ministry of Housing, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, and the Ann’s Grove- Two Friends Multi- Purpose Co-op Society.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said that these kinds of engagements provide a golden opportunity for ministers and residents to build rapport, as they work together to improve lives.

“We want more involvement from you, the people. One Guyana means development for all the people of Guyana. As a government, we will not discriminate. We are committed to bringing development to all the people in the villages, and communities where they live. That is why we are here,” he said. (DPI)