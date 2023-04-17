General Marine Company supports DCB’S “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”

Kaieteur News – General Marine Company of 231 Middle Street, Georgetown is the latest to provide support for the Demerara Cricket Board’s initiative “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”. This new initiative was launched recently. The Company, Distributor of Marine Equipment, Motor Cycles, Power Products, Bearings and Licensed Firearms and Ammunition Dealer joins Gafoors of Guyana, KW Logistics and Bus Services and Sunita Travel Agency.

The DCB will use the funds raised to cushion the cost of its junior Inter Association Cricket tournaments. Funds will also be used to assist in fulfilling its mandate to develop the game.

The DCB is aggressively embarking on playing cricket competitions at all levels, from Under-13 to Senior males and females. Training programmes for coaches and cricketers, seminars for managers, book, board and electronic scorers and match referees will be done. Academies for junior cricketers will also be held across the five Sub Associations.

At a simple ceremony, held recently, Business Owner Rahaman Khan, a softball cricket legend and member of Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, stated that he is impressed with this innovation, hence his support. He promised to continue to support the game in Demerara and further afield. DCB newly elected Marketing Manager, Anil Beharry was grateful for the support as the board aims to dominate cricket at all levels as they previously did.

The DCB urges Guyanese to support General Marine Company so that they can continue to contribute to the development of cricket in Demerara, Guyana and the West Indies. Sponsorship has risen to $760,000.

The DCB, while in negotiations with several sponsors, some of whose approvals have already been secured, recognises the limited sponsorship dollars available resulting in this innovation and encourages private individuals, private businesses, and Corporate Guyana to support it. According to the DCB, “We assure accountability for the funds with widespread print and electronic media coverage”. It should be noted that sponsorship for sports and charitable organisations can enjoy tax breaks which the law allows.

The DCB release said that anyone willing to support this project can contact Bissoondyal Singh, club president, at 623 0055; Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary, at 617 8502; Vicky Bharosay, Treasurer, at 652 0947; Anil Beharry, Marketing Manager, at 623 6875 or any other Executive Member of the DCB.