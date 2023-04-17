DHB’s ‘span nine’ complete, to be installed soon – Min. Edghill

Latest update April 17th, 2023 12:46 AM
Apr 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – (DPI) The Demerara Harbour Bridge’s (DHB) ‘span nine’ which is valued at $1.2 billion will be transported from the dockyard to the bridge for installation soon.
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement on Friday, when he handed over the new self-loading machine and power barge to the DHB.
The new retractor spanning 170 feet long and 40 feet wide was undertaken by local company, Industrial Fabrications Inc (InFab), and was completed in 2022 and will enhance the DHB’s retraction operation by enabling wider vessels to pass.
Minister Edghill said the new retractor has been successfully completed and the team is awaiting the next suitable tide to replace the span.
“We are looking at timings, tide, and least interruptions. There have been rehearsals that have been done with both the contractor, and the Demerara Harbour Bridge staff to ensure that we can get this done swiftly,” Minister Edghill stated.
The replacement of span nine is a massive undertaking that cannot be done while traffic is flowing.
The removal of the existing span will leave a significant gap on the bridge.
Therefore, it is imperative that everything is done correctly and that the replacement process is executed flawlessly.
Once replaced, citizens will be able to see an enhanced retraction operation with a wider capacity to move vessels through the bridge.
The ministry will be utilising the newly commissioned power barge to transport citizens from the east to the west side during the replacement operation.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
Apr 17, 20232023 Kares Crossfit Championships Kaieteur News – Guyana and Suriname shared the winning spoils as curtains came down on what turned out to be 2-days of intense workouts in this year’s...
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the Opposition boycotts Local Government Elections – a remote and unrealistic possibility –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]