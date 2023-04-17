CT scans are like photocopying now!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government claiming how de Georgetown Hospital does do 2,000 CT scans every month. Dat one hard to swallow. Just like de 5,000 complaints wah get processed at de last Cabinet Outreach in Region 3.

If 2,000 CT scans do in one-month dat mean an average of 65 CT scans per day. It mean de GPHC doing CT scan like photocopy. Dem boys wan know though, how come so much CT scans gat to be done. Is like some of dem private hospital sending dem patients fuh do CT scan at de public hospital. CT scan is nat a routine test. Dem doctor does only recommend dem CT scan when yuh gat serious muscle and bone problem or to detect internal diseases or injuries. Is a scan wah does be recommended sparingly. So how come 2,000 scans gat to be done every month?

Each one of dem scan can tek 15 minutes. It means that dem technicians gat to wuk 16 hours on average per day fuh complete dem scans using one scanner. So how much CT scanner we really gat at GPHC? And how much working?

And if we doing so much CT scans per month, how come we hearing about a backlog and how dem private hospital gan gat to help out de situation? It convince dem boys dat all de talk about improvements in healthcare is just talk. It’s de same talk we getting since Independence and things never right in de public healthcare system.

Talk half. Leff half.