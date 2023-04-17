Aliyah Abrams is first Guyana to qualify for World Championships

Latest update April 17th, 2023 12:29 AM
Apr 17, 2023 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – Aliyah Abrams became the first Guyanese to qualify for the World Championships in Track and Field after her 50.77 seconds-run in the Women’s 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on Saturday (April 15).
Abrams was second behind Jamaican Stacy-Ann Williams, who won the race in a time of 50.12s, while the USA’s Brittany Brown was third (51.15s) at the James G. Pressly Stadium, Florida.
South American Indoor 400m record-holder’s time was her Personal Best and shy of Aliann Pompey’s National Record of 50.71s, set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany.
The World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, is set for Aug 19 – 29 and carries a qualifying-standard time of 51.00s for the women’s 400m.
At the 2022 World Championships, Abrams reached the semi-finals of the Women’s 400m; she was 5th in the finals at the Indoor World Championships last year.
Meanwhile, to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Abrams will be asked to replicate or better Saturday’s performance during the Olympic Qualification July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024 window.
The 2024 Olympic qualifying time for the women’s 400m is 50.95s.
Abrams was the only Guyanese athlete to run the qualifying-standard time for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
Apr 17, 20232023 Kares Crossfit Championships Kaieteur News – Guyana and Suriname shared the winning spoils as curtains came down on what turned out to be 2-days of intense workouts in this year’s...
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the Opposition boycotts Local Government Elections – a remote and unrealistic possibility –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]