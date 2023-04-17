Aliyah Abrams is first Guyana to qualify for World Championships

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Aliyah Abrams became the first Guyanese to qualify for the World Championships in Track and Field after her 50.77 seconds-run in the Women’s 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on Saturday (April 15).

Abrams was second behind Jamaican Stacy-Ann Williams, who won the race in a time of 50.12s, while the USA’s Brittany Brown was third (51.15s) at the James G. Pressly Stadium, Florida.

South American Indoor 400m record-holder’s time was her Personal Best and shy of Aliann Pompey’s National Record of 50.71s, set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

The World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, is set for Aug 19 – 29 and carries a qualifying-standard time of 51.00s for the women’s 400m.

At the 2022 World Championships, Abrams reached the semi-finals of the Women’s 400m; she was 5th in the finals at the Indoor World Championships last year.

Meanwhile, to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Abrams will be asked to replicate or better Saturday’s performance during the Olympic Qualification July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024 window.

The 2024 Olympic qualifying time for the women’s 400m is 50.95s.

Abrams was the only Guyanese athlete to run the qualifying-standard time for the Tokyo Olympic Games.