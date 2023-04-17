A spectacular win as Guyana defeat Suriname in first match

Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship Qualifiers…

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team on Saturday secured a spectacular 6-0 victory over Suriname in the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic.

The young Lady Jags controlled the April 15 match from the start, confidently breaking through Suriname’s defence to score two impressive goals by Se-hanna Mars in the 24th minute and Sandra Johnson in the 40th minute of the game.

The second half saw four more spectacular goals from Mars (47th), Glendy Lewis (55th), captain Samantha Banfield (61st) and Jalade Trim (90th).

Head Coach Paul DeAbreu said the team executed a strong defensive strategy and capitalised on Suriname’s weaknesses.

“Today, our first game was about making sure we were strong defensively while imposing our style of play on our opponent. For the next game we need to keep improving our tactics and take advantage of all the weaknesses of our opponent. The team is bonding well, and it will be reflected in our play.”

Guyana is in Group C with host nation Dominican Republic, Suriname and Dominica.

They play Dominica today, Monday, April 17 at 3pm in the Felix Sanchez Stadium.

A record 32 teams are in six groups – two groups have six teams and four groups have five teams each – competing between April 14 and 23. The winner of each group will advance to the May 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, joining top-ranked teams United States and Mexico.

Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson said the win was the result of months of training and absolute commitment from the young footballers.

“Congratulations to our young Lady Jags on their victory over Suriname. Their hard work in training over the last few months and dedication were evident in today’s match. Our players had fire in their hearts and the focus to take care of business on the pitch. As a country, we are proud of our team. I am confident that they will continue their exceptional performance. Again, I want to encourage all Guyanese, including those in the diaspora, to support our young ladies because female football is the future.”