$82M drill commissioned to expand wells countrywide

Kaieteur News – Residents of the hinterland and riverine communities will continue to get better access to treated water as an $82 million PAT-Drill, compressor, and mud pump were commissioned at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) headquarters on Friday.

The PAT-Drill can dig wells up to 600 feet and is the second to be procured by the government. The machine will expand the GWI’s capacity of providing potable water nationwide.

During the simple ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said there will be no hassle to move the newly commissioned drill to other regions. A twelve-member team from GWI will undergo training for two days to learn how to effectively operate the machine. “Because of the geographical makeup of our country, much of the access is via the river. And so, this serves and allows us to put this on mobile, whether its boat or vehicle mobile to transport into particular villages,” the housing and water minister noted.

Minister Croal said the ministry is hoping to tender two other drills to advance the drilling of wells to meet its 2023 mandate.

Meanwhile, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh said a well will be drilled at Silver Hill along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. He said the machine will then be transported to the Pomeroon where another six wells will be dug. “We expect to complete these six wells by the end of the year. It’s a big task. This is a huge investment of the government,” Baksh underscored. The ministry has budgeted some $1.8 billion to further upgrade and extend the water supply this year. While the government continues to ensure every citizen benefits from potable water, there is already 95 percent water coverage in Region Nine. (DPI)