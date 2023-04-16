Zenbooka’s Café: A fusion of International and Guyanese cuisine

By Renay Sambach

Zenbooka Cafe offers authentic international cuisine coupled with a variety of Guyanese dishes in a great ambience.

Zenbooka is a restaurant, bar and café that recently opened its door to customers. The business is located on Saffon Street, Charlestown, next door to Kaieteur News.

The restaurant has tailored their menu to reach the expectations of potential customers looking for a wholesome gastronomic experience. On the Café’s menu there’s, Chocolate Cake, Cheese Cakes, Cinnamon Rolls, Bagels And Cream Cheese, Bagels and Loxs, Bagels Avocado And Egg Sandwich, Flat/Pita Bread With Roasted Garlic Oil Drizzle, Mozzarella And Pesto Flat/Pita Bread Pastries (Variety) and Garlic Bun/Garlic Sticks.

Also available are Tortilla Vegetable and Egg Wraps, Oatmeal Bowls Topped with Granola/Fruit, Bake and Salted Fish, Pepperpot (Beef, or, Beef and Pork) and Bread, Boil and Fried Ground Provisions, Sandwiches, Omelettes, Pancakes and a wide selection of Guyanese pastries.

For lunch, there are Asian Crunchy Wonton Salad (Romaine lettuce, wonton skins, red onions, feta cheese, sesame vinegrette), Guacamole and Tomato Salsa-topped Beef Burger severed with Fries, Mushroom and Sundried Tomatoes Creamy Linguine Pasta with Garlic Bread Bun, Cajun Herb Salmon, Pineapple Barbecue Glazed Pork Chops, Jerk Chicken Leg Quarters topped with Cucumber Relish, Tamarind Sauce-topped Grilled Snapper, Cowboy Butter Steak Fillet or Ribeye coupled with sides like Corn and Bell Pepper Sautee Vegetables, Black Bean and Sweet Pepper Rice, Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Garden Salad.

Other items on the menu are Wings, Teriyaki Sesame Steak Nuggets, Crispy Tangy Fish Tenders, Crunchy Herb Spiced Chicken Tenders, Lemon Butter Garlic Prawns, Crusted Fried Prawns, Mint Yogurt Topped Lamb Sliders, Pork Nuggets, Fries, Seasoned Plantain Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings and Sweet Potatoes Fries.

Zenbooka cafe is the brainchild of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gary Alleyne and his brother the Managing Director, Gavin Alleyne.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Gary had shared that the name represents a combination of calm and celebration. The CEO envisions Zenbooka as a brand that will occupy various parts of Guyana, not just a one-stop-shop. The establishment plans to franchise and provide quality food and service to its customers.

The business is opened seven days a week, with the café opening from 6am to 10am and the pub from 7am to 11pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance by calling +592-679-7602 for the bar and +592-504-6603 for the café.