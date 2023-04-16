We look fuh wah we get!

Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – An old man was dying. He wanted badly to take some of his money with him. He called his priest, his doctor, and his real estate agent to his bedside. “Here’s $30,000 cash to be held by each of you. I trust you to put this in my coffin when I die so I can take all my money with me.”
At the funeral, each man put an envelope in the coffin. Riding away in a limousine, the priest suddenly broke into tears and confessed, “I had only put $20,000 into the envelope because I needed $10,000 for a new baptistery.”
“Well, since we’re confiding in each other,” said the doctor, “I only put $10,000 in the envelope because we needed a new machine at the hospital which cost $20,000.”
The real estate agent was aghast “I’m ashamed of both of you, I want it known that when I put my envelope in that coffin, it held my personal check for the full $30,000.
Yuh can’t tek you money with yuh. But at least yuh can ensure dat something lef fuh yuh children and dem children.
Well in Guyana we changing. We nah gan gat much fuh lef fuh we children and grandchildren. Imagine yuh gat a property wah woth $10M, and yuh ask a real estate agent fuh sell it and dey do so behind yuh back fuh $1m. How yuh gan feel about dat?
Yuh gan vex. So how come Guyanese nah vex because we governments selling out we oil wealth cheap, cheap?
Yuh now understand why some people gat fuh call we low-life and hustlers. Dem doing so, because we sitting down and allowing we wealth fuh get snatch from right under we nose.
Talk half. Leff half!
