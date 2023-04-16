Rose Hall Money Changer robbed by toy gun, knife wielding bandits

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a toy gun and a knife robbed a 24-year-old money changer of Lot 23 ‘B’ David Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice of G$70, 000.

The victim has been identified as Parshram Dave Sukraj called “Dave”. The robbery reportedly occurred on Saturday between 09:00h and 09:30h.

Kaieteur News understands that Sukraj informed police that at about 08:00 hrs he left home and headed out to the Rose Hall Town Public Road, located a short distance from where he lives. There, while conducting business, two identifiable males approached him.

One of them grabbed his shirt and ordered him to hand over what he had. The said perpetrator also pulled out a black knife from his waist and held him at knife point.

Parshram reportedly put up a fight and the perpetrator shouted to his assailant to shoot him. The money changer recalled seeing the other perpetrator pulling out a black and brown gun from his waist and pointed it at him.

One of the bandits managed to grab the money, Parshram had in his possession and both perpetrators ran off and made good their escape.

Meanwhile, a Constable who was performing traffic duties nearby reportedly approached the suspects subsequently and one of the perpetrators dropped what appeared to be a firearm on the road through a nearby street. The policeman chased the suspects but was unsuccessful in apprehending them.

The suspected firearm was taken to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost and upon examination; it was found that the suspected firearm was in fact a toy gun. The toy gun was lodged at the police station.

One person has since been arrested in relation to the robbery.