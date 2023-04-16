Reopening of some schools will be delayed – Ministry of Education

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that reopening of some 32 schools across the country will be delayed.

Schools in Guyana are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 17, 2023 but in a notice to the public published on its Facebook page, the ministry stated that some will be reopened on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Schools to be reopened on April 18 are; the Hackney, Queenstown and Aurora Primary Schools in Region Two; The Greenwich and Malagre Trout Primary schools in Region Three. While In Region 4, the Kuru Kururu, St Mary’s , Eccles, St Paul’s, Montrose and the New Diamond/Grove Primary Schools will also reopen on April 18. Further, Two Secondary Schools in Region Four, the Friendship and Covent Garden Secondary schools, will also reopen on April 18 as well.

The others are, the Kwakwani Primary School in Region 10; the Lochaber, Rosehall Estate, Rose Hall, Sheet Anchor, Bohemia, Fyrish, Tain, Kildonan, Wellington Park, Massiah, and Crabwood Primary Schools in Region Six and three Region Five Primary Schools: Zeeland Primary School, Strath Campbell Primary School and the Novar Primary School.

One Secondary School in Region Five, The Belladrum Secondary, and three Secondary Schools in Region Six namely: The Manchester, Mibikuri and Tagore Secondary Schools, will also reopen on April 18.

“All other schools (apart from the 32 mentioned above) will reopen as per Schedule on Monday April 17th”, the Ministry stated.