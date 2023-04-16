Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:49 AM

Mr. India Guyana hopeful wants to use platform to help persons with disabilities

Apr 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – Mr. India Guyana 2023 hopeful, Daniel Roopchand wants to use his platform to raise awareness to help persons with disabilities.

Mr. India Guyana 2023 hopeful, Daniel Roopchand

Mr. India Guyana 2023 hopeful, Daniel Roopchand

Roopchand who entered the Mr. India Guyana pageant after encouragement from his peers and cousin said, “I want to spread disability awareness to the citizens of Guyana. Thus my platform is “Disability Awareness in Guyana.”

The former CSEC and Cape top performer explained that he hopes to use this platform to enlighten the populace on the many challenges faced by special-needs Guyanese and how we can work towards improving their lives for the better.

He said that he chose this platform because disability is a matter that hits close to home.

He explained, “My younger brother, Aaron was born with Spina bifida, rendering his entire lower body paralyzed. As many places in Guyana are wheelchair inaccessible such as the beach, upper floor of the Museum, restaurants and many schools, my brother cannot travel to most places without help from me or my father.

“I take pride in being my brother’s legs when the situation arises as I believe helping your family is one of the highest honors,” said the Mr. India Guyana hopeful and he is also optimistic that once given the opportunity, his ideal will truly revolutionize Guyana.

He told Kaieteur News that the pageant will be held on the 5th of May, 2023 at the Roraima Ballroom of the Ramada Hotel in Providence. He is encouraging everyone who is desirous of attending to reserve their tickets early as no tickets will be sold at the door.

Meanwhile, in his capacity as an electrical and electronics engineer, Roopchand hopes to develop the country as a large contender in chip design and conduction research in prosthetics and other special needs devices.

As part of pursuing his dream, the top performer applied and was admitted to over seven universities in the USA. He was granted a partial scholarship at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) which he will be attending in August.

He told this newspaper, “I am in the top 100 of RIT’s 2023 class and was given early acceptance into the accelerated bachelors/masters degree programme for Electrical and Electronics Engineering due to my high academic achievement.”

The programme will see Roopchand graduating with a bachelors and masters degree in electrical and electronics engineering in just five years.

 

 

 

