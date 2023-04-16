Man electrocuted while erecting telephone pole

Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old foreman from Dukestown, Corriverton, Berbice was on Saturday electrocuted while erecting a wooden Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) pole at No. 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Dead is Michael Anthony Benjamin.
Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred at about 12:20 hrs on Middle Walk Dam, No.52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that Benjamin was operating a 4 ton Truck with a hydraulic lift that lifts the telephone pole into its position while Oddel Kyte was holding the pole to help position it. While holding the telephone pole in place, it was reported that Kyte felt a sudden vibration throughout his body. Kyte said he let go of the post after which he saw Benjamin motionless on the ground.
Benjamin was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital by Kyte but was pronounced dead on arrival.
