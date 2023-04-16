Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:23 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Industrial Safety Helmets manufactured according to National Standard guarantee protection.

Apr 16, 2023 News

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Industrial safety helmets are intended to protect an individual’s head against falling objects which can lead to injuries including skull fractures, or even death. With the construction sector in Guyana rapidly expanding and providing employment for many young skilled workers, the importance of using safety helmets and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be a priority. It is also important to ensure that these protective gears reach quality requirements for optimum safety in the workplace.

Guyana is currently observing Occupational Safety and Health Month under the theme: “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment is a Fundamental Principle and a Right at Work.” The theme promotes the need for employers to implement measures to ensure their workers are safe, and one way to do so is by ensuring the proper protective equipment are provided.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has developed a National Standard GYS 563:2020 – Requirements for Industrial safety helmets, which addresses the physical and performance requirements of the product and its general use. The voluntary standard can be used by manufacturers and buyers of the product as a guide to guarantee quality. It specifies methods of testing and marking requirements for industrial safety helmets. The document also outlines the requirements that apply to helmets for general use in industry and includes optional performance requirements.

According to the document, the helmet shall include at least a general harness and a shell which has uniform strength. Further, the outer surface shall be smoothly finished, and all edges shall be smooth and rounded, while the profile at the front edge of the shell shall not prevent the wearing of spectacles or goggles.

Helmets manufactured in accordance with the national standard should have an adjustable wearing height. It is noted that the length of the headband or the nape strap shall be adjustable in increments of no more than 5mm. Further, either the helmet shell or headband requires a chin strap, or some means of attaching one. These measures ensure the helmets are fitted and remain stable as workers conduct their tasks.

Mandatory requirements for industrial safety helmets include shock absorption, resistance to penetration, flame resistance and proper labelling. The document provides test methods to ensure that the safety equipment is manufactured in accordance with what is required.

In addition, when tested, the leakage of current shall not exceed 1.2 milliampere, in order to protect the wearer against short term, accidental contact with live electrical conductors at voltages up to 2200V for general and 20000V for electrical category helmets.

The twenty-two (22) page national standard complete with diagrams, can be purchased from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards head office located at the Sophia Exhibition Site, Georgetown. Reach out to the GNBS today on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgyorg. You can also WhatsApp us on +592 692 4627.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am...

Apr 15, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a spirited performance by Guyana’s women’s team in their second match at the Junior Pan Am Championship, but they fell 0-8 yesterday to an unbeaten...
Read More
Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games thanks to the AAG

Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games...

Apr 15, 2023

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over Demerara

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over...

Apr 15, 2023

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Apr 15, 2023

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off to exciting start

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off...

Apr 15, 2023

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Apr 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]