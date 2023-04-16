Industrial Safety Helmets manufactured according to National Standard guarantee protection.

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Industrial safety helmets are intended to protect an individual’s head against falling objects which can lead to injuries including skull fractures, or even death. With the construction sector in Guyana rapidly expanding and providing employment for many young skilled workers, the importance of using safety helmets and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be a priority. It is also important to ensure that these protective gears reach quality requirements for optimum safety in the workplace.

Guyana is currently observing Occupational Safety and Health Month under the theme: “A Safe and Healthy Working Environment is a Fundamental Principle and a Right at Work.” The theme promotes the need for employers to implement measures to ensure their workers are safe, and one way to do so is by ensuring the proper protective equipment are provided.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has developed a National Standard GYS 563:2020 – Requirements for Industrial safety helmets, which addresses the physical and performance requirements of the product and its general use. The voluntary standard can be used by manufacturers and buyers of the product as a guide to guarantee quality. It specifies methods of testing and marking requirements for industrial safety helmets. The document also outlines the requirements that apply to helmets for general use in industry and includes optional performance requirements.

According to the document, the helmet shall include at least a general harness and a shell which has uniform strength. Further, the outer surface shall be smoothly finished, and all edges shall be smooth and rounded, while the profile at the front edge of the shell shall not prevent the wearing of spectacles or goggles.

Helmets manufactured in accordance with the national standard should have an adjustable wearing height. It is noted that the length of the headband or the nape strap shall be adjustable in increments of no more than 5mm. Further, either the helmet shell or headband requires a chin strap, or some means of attaching one. These measures ensure the helmets are fitted and remain stable as workers conduct their tasks.

Mandatory requirements for industrial safety helmets include shock absorption, resistance to penetration, flame resistance and proper labelling. The document provides test methods to ensure that the safety equipment is manufactured in accordance with what is required.

In addition, when tested, the leakage of current shall not exceed 1.2 milliampere, in order to protect the wearer against short term, accidental contact with live electrical conductors at voltages up to 2200V for general and 20000V for electrical category helmets.

The twenty-two (22) page national standard complete with diagrams, can be purchased from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards head office located at the Sophia Exhibition Site, Georgetown. Reach out to the GNBS today on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgyorg. You can also WhatsApp us on +592 692 4627.