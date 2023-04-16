Hutson out!

…AAG General Council moves no confidence motion against embattled president

Kaieteur News – The General Council of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) at a meeting yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, voted unanimously to remove Aubrey Hutson as the Association’s President.

First Vice President, Amanda Hermonstine will now act as the AAG’s President, becoming the first person other than Hutson to sit at the helm of track and field in Guyana in 12 years.

The move by the AAG’s General Council follows in the wake of the well-documented CARIFTA games team debacle, along with a series of other events that saw many in the local sporting spectrum calling for Hutson’s removal.

Several athletes, past and present, had publicly voiced their disapproval at Hutson’s leadership at the AAG.

Only recently Hutson said many in the Council were asking him to stay-on as the AAG’s president.

Just last week, the AAG faced severe backlash for not properly handling the transportation arrangements for Guyanese athletes who participated in the CARIFTA Games, held in Nassau, Bahamas.

The team was reportedly left stranded in Cuba for some time, before last minute arrangements were made to transport them to Nassau.

However, when they arrived, several of the athletes had already missed their events and were forced to participate in a clock trial. Some of the athletes reportedly had no time to rest before participating in their respective events.

Mere days after, the AAG came under fire again after the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) revealed that the AAG had not fulfilled its requirements to submit the names of athletes and officials for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in El Salvador and Dominican Republic in June.