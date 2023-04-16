Guyanese maintain firm position heading into second day

Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Kares Crossfit Championship ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top positions in both Male and Female categories.

Yesterday’s opening round of events at the National Aquatic Center and the National Park featured the Triathlon and 1-rep back squat, which saw the Guyanese contingent finishing in the top 3 for both categories.

Suriname’s Ava Zalman topped the Women’s RX category with 192 points.

However, closely trailing was Guyanese star Delcie Adonis who was a few points below the number one placed Zalman, ending with 180, while Aurelie Tian Soi Po of French Guiana, rounded off the 3rd spot with 174 points.

Meanwhile, Local star strong-man, Dillon Mahadeo capped off his day as Male RX points leader. The Guyanese, who is competing on home soil with all intentions to emerge champion, notched up 176 points.

Another Guyanese in Omissi Williams (158 points), did well on the opening day, coming in at second spot, as Trinidadian Bryant Snaggs finished 3rd for day one, on 152 points.

Meanwhile, curtains come down today with the final events scheduled for 13:00hs at the National Park.