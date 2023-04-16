Gunmen hijack car at Plum Park

Kaieteur News – A white Toyota Fielder Motorcar was on Friday night hijacked by two masked gunmen along the Plum Park Access Road, Sophia. The car belongs to Michael Reid of Meadow Brook, Georgetown and is valued at $2.7M.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Saturday Reid said that at the time of the hijacking he was heading into Plum Park to meet an acquaintance.

“I was going in, they were walking out”, Reid said as he recalled that both stretched out their hands signaling him to stop.

“I was not really paying attention… ah mean it was unexpected”, Reid added as he remembered stopping thinking without a clue that the men were actually bandits.

The victim said that it was about 23:00h when the bandits reportedly pounced on him. “They pointed a gun to me head and tell me come out the car,” Reid recalled.

Fearful for his life he complied.

“Them put me fuh lie down and one search through pocket to see if a ga anything”, Reid told Kaieteur News.

The other bandit, he said, entered his car and turned around. He was reportedly ordered not to move as the men both escaped in his car.

Although the bandits found nothing of value inside Reid’s pocket, his cell phone, some cash, bank card and a relative’s XBOX was in the car the men escaped with.

After they were gone, Reid walked to the Prashad Nagar Police Station to make a report but ranks there told him that the crime did not take place in their jurisdiction and he was sent to Turkeyen Police Station.

Reid was then forced to walk the long journey without any money and any form of communication back to the Sophia area.

Luckily, a friend was passing and offered to take him to the police station.

“He ask me how I walking and I tell me wa happen and he drop me to the station”, Reid said.

After taking the report ranks, visited the area where Reid’s car was hijacked but found nothing of evidential value except for a few papers and envelopes that were tossed out of the car by the hijackers.

Anyone with information about Reid’s stolen car can contact the nearest police station or make contact with Reid on cell mobile number: 661 3303.