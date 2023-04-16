GPHC, Linden Hospital receive $60M in medical equipment from Chinese Medical team

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Linden Hospital on Friday received $60 million in medical equipment to help enhance its services from the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade to Guyana.

The items were handed over on Friday at the GPHC’s Resource Centre. During the handing over ceremony, GHPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital for the establishment of a friendship hospital and the Ministry of Health signed another MOU with China for provision of specialised training opportunities.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, thanked the Government of China and the 18th Brigade for the very close collaboration and partnership.

“During the period when we experienced difficulties in testing for COVID-19, China responded to our need and we were able to acquire the necessary resources to carry out COVID-19 testing. Since the Chinese Brigade has been visiting Guyana, they have served at the Georgetown Public Hospital and would have made significant contributions in service delivery. They conducted surgeries and taught their local counterparts how to carry out major procedures,” Minister Anthony said.

With the aim of leading Guyana towards becoming a medicine hub in the Caribbean, Minister Anthony explained that efforts are being made in areas of infrastructure, smart hospitals and training of personnel.

In her brief remarks, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of China sending Medical Teams abroad and the 30th anniversary of China Medical Team to Guyana.

The Ambassador said her country will continue working with Guyanese counterparts to carry out various exchanges and projects as well as celebrate activities, to promote bilateral medical and health cooperation to a new level.

She emphasized that both China and Guyana attach great importance to healthcare, and regard it as an important part of practicing “people-centered” development. She noted that China has some advantages in medical technology and rich experience in the health sector. The Chinese Ambassador said too that there is a bright future for cooperation in the health sector for Guyana and China.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chu Xuehui, Captain of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, said that the history of the China medical team can be traced back to 1993, when the first brigade was dispatched to Guyana. He noted that since then 263 Chinese experts from 18 China medical teams have been dispatched to Guyana to work as volunteers conducting various procedures and services at the hospitals.

Dr. Xuehui said that in addition to providing medical surgeries, another important mission of the medical team is to carry out medical training and to effectively improve medical care in Guyana.

The donated items which valued approximately $60 million includes an Ultra Sound Machine, Surgical Gloves, Disposable Syringes, Native Full HD CMOS Camera, Retractor Arm, Lab Arosocope, LED Light Source Optical Cable, Opthalmic Yag Laser, a full Automatic Perimeter and Fibre Choledochoscopy.