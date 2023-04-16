‘Eden Clay’ for all your handmade body care products

Young Entrepreneur…

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – When the pandemic hit back in 2020, it brought on a lot of challenges for some people, while for others it opened doors for new adventures.

One such person whose life was impacted by the pandemic in a positive way is 31-year-old Rei-Launya Amsterdam, a Dental Surgeon attached to the Ministry of Health and a lecturer at the University of Guyana’s School of Dentistry.

Amsterdam is the sole owner of a skincare product business called ‘Eden Clay’, which was first registered in August 2020 and officially launched in February 2021.

The young woman in a recent interview with this magazine said that what led her start this business was being inspired in 2017, when she attended a “Women in Business” expo.

She said, “At that time I witnessed loads of women-led businesses that were able to monetize their hobbies and I was encouraged by loved ones around me to do the same with personal care products I would make from time to time.”

After being inspired to open her own business venture, Amsterdam shared that when the pandemic hit in 2020 she decided to take her passion for DIY skincare and learn sophisticated formulations preparing herself for her big launch in 2021.

According to the young entrepreneur, the pandemic prompted her to push “to pursue my passion and begin plans for EDENCLAY.”

Having been in business for over two years, Amsterdam mentioned that since she launched the support for her business has been tremendous. She added “Many persons were impressed by the packaging and overall marketing of my brand. I have poured my heart into my products and I think it shows.” She stated too that her clients are responsible for the referral system she has going and usually they become repeat customers.

Grateful for the overwhelming support, the young entrepreneur related that so far in this journey, the main challenge the business faced has been the sourcing of raw materials. According to many of the butters, waxes and oils used in for her products need to be imported and this increases overhead costs. She added that because of the pandemic, shipping times were extremely affected and it requires lots of planning to enter procurement.

Nevertheless, Amsterdam noted that she has managed to overcome these hurdles and move forward with her operations.

When asked about the long-term goal for her business, Amsterdam mentioned that she wants to see EDENCLAY becoming a household name for luxury personal care products. She expressed that it should be the go to choice when thinking of creating or building an indulgent self-care routine for oneself or someone special.

Amsterdam who is of the belief that young entrepreneurs are very crucial in our society, mentioned that providing a space where young people can go and showcase their talent and skills can help boost small businesses in Guyana.

According to her “Creating a space where many young Guyanese can pursue their dreams is important. I have seen countless initiatives by private and public entities. For instance, this weekend the ministry is hosting a “We Lift” activity to amplify the voices of female entrepreneurs and I think initiatives like these keep business owners hopeful and motivated.”

Persons desirous of purchasing any of Amsterdam’s products can find her at DATYOGASHOP located at 39 Anira Street Queenstown. Also you can make contact with her via telephone number (592)625-2510.