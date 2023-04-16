Domestic Violence is here to stay

Dear Editor,

My title will prove prophetic daily in Guyana. Herein lie my reasons for so saying.

First, I clearly recall in May 2021, Guyana’s Minister of Human Services and Social Security, in a justified angry outburst, spoke for all women (and right-thinking men too). What did she say? That “The continuing horrific murder of women in Guyana by their husbands and partners needs to stop.”

This, ‘almost threatening’ reaction resulted from a brutal femicide, that was exacted on a Nicola Wilson, who in the presence of her 14-year-old son, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend. The primitive killer, Lawrence Brummell, did drink a poisonous substance after the incident and later died at hospital. His reason for his brutality resided in his statement that the woman was being unfaithful.

Editor, the Guyana landscape, especially in the last few months, was littered with incidents such as this one, showing that the ‘perpetuation of a misogynistic culture’ is truly entrenched. In fact, like Brummel, a ‘beast’ right after ‘‘his chopping-up’ his partner, posted the reason behind his act. It was similar to the many stories we routinely read and hear about. This culture, of a woman ‘belonging to man’ must be rooted out, even if it means castration in some form, physical or chemical. I mean this kind of penal code is operable in many places: South Korea; United States (California, Florida, Guam, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana and Wisconsin-legalised the chemical castration of rapists and molesters as a condition of sentencing or as a means of early release); The Czech Republic; Ukraine; Nigeria.

I am still ‘bamboozled’ by human rights activists who are against this option to deal with ‘feral’ men in societies.

So going back two years ago, the Minister did explain to the country that “She (Nicola Wilson) is not your (Brummel’s) property to be used and abused. Her life matters to all of us in this country.” So, I ask the Minister if anything has changed? I say ‘yes.’ They have gotten far worse!

At that time, she lamented that “If there is a disagreement and she wants to leave to l because of years of abuse, let her. If there is an argument, do not use your fists or weapons or words to harm or kill.” She urged, in a forlorn way almost, that “… people, who have friends or relatives in an abusive situation, to call 914 before the situation turns deadly.” Back then, this was a huge LOL. Now ‘chop-up,’ men on women, and men on men is well and truly the ‘thing of the day.’

Let me back up again.

I often read in letter columns that Minsters Robeson Benn and Juan Edghill are virtual stand-up comedians. They, like Vindhya, do not function in a ‘real Guyana.’ Let me explain.

I go back to October 2021, when the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, ‘proclaimed’ that roadside vendors along the main roadways of Georgetown “…will have to relocate or seek alternative jobs.” This norm has gathered momentum. Edghill is a ‘talker.’ This is the man who repeatedly keeps saying that ‘road side hustle’ trend will soon come to an end.

Then as for Robeson Benn, just last month he tickled the populace, saying that “A new app, currently in its final stages of development, is set to change the way citizens can file reports on crimes occurring in the public transport sector.” He detailed that “The app will allow passengers to record misdemeanors and incidents on public transportation, giving the Police Force a forum to deal with these issues immediately.

“O Benn.” “How warped can you be?” This Minister said that “the app’s importance in improving public safety and reducing crime on public transport” resides in the police, who will take those reports and treat them with all seriousness and do not dismiss, ignore or be unjust to persons who report abuse.” He promised that “We will continue to provide training for the police (as we have been doing).”

I repeat, like Benn and Edghill, the Human Services and Social Security Minister, has joined the podium of stand-up comedians.

I mean do 911, 914 and whatever you want to add, really exist in Guyana?

So, this “drafting (of) the new domestic violence legislation, that supposedly will cater to newer forms of violence and further protect and respond to the societal ill of domestic violence affecting Guyanese families,’ will be another wasted venture. But I guess it keeps the Minister visible and in true Guyanese culture, it presents a nice veneer.

Let me ask the ‘good’ Minister a few questions.

Who can enforce laws in Guyana? I answer: “Not the police force on behalf of ordinary citizens. Who can see to it that Orders of Restraint be a reality? Who can ensure ‘child support? Where will ‘fleeing women go? You have a haven for them? Is there a financial and mental support system?

Guyana cannot even fix a simple garbage-collecting system, stop the noise nuisance or the traffic madness, and leaders are talking about protecting victims of violence, namely women. Get Real Jokers!

So, like noise and traffic woes, nothing whatsoever will change. The caravan show continues, and since Ministers of Government, affluent citizens, and those with the right connections are safe in their physical and financials citadels, ‘to hell’ with everyone and everything.

In writing and talking, we all know that the Government of Guyana is (supposed to be) committed to building a nation devoid of gender discrimination, guaranteeing equal access to political, social and economic wealth creation opportunities for women and men; and developing a culture that places premium on the protection of all including children. And for sure, this will be duplicated in the “Drafting of new domestic violence legislation, (that is) in the final stage.” And that is where it will remain.

I advise our women. If you have to find a refuge, do not call the police station, or 911 and 914. Run out of the country.

Yours truly,

Gaylord Riley.