Cleansing or Detox regimens to help boost your vitality

Health Facts…

By: Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – After all that holiday indulging, now seems like the ideal time to hit reset on a lot of things in your life, especially your health. The best way to do this is through a “detox” or “cleansing” regimen.

Cleansing or detox is popular in many Caribbean and North American households. “The term ‘detox’ is chicer than ‘diet’ right now,” says Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, owner of BZ Nutrition in New York City. “It kind of implies a shorter-term solution, and quick results.”

Most detox methods are grounded in the idea that flushing toxins out of your system, often through a liquid-only diet with plenty of water, and giving your digestive system a break from its regular role, can bring about miraculous results; from weight loss to more energy, to glowing skin.

In most Caribbean households detox is common and there are traditional herbs such as senna pods, aloe vera, prune juice, kiwi, pineapple, bitters that are used to help cleanse the body. In addition to these traditional methods eliminating unhealthy components of your diet, like sugar or alcohol, they can also help you achieve a good detox. Here is some information on how you can add to detox method to make it worthwhile.

Limit alcohol

Your liver metabolizes more than 90% of the alcohol you consume

Liver enzymes metabolize alcohol to acetaldehyde, a known cancer-causing chemical

Recognizing acetaldehyde as a toxin, your liver converts it to a harmless substance called acetate, which it eliminates from your body.

While observational studies have shown that low to moderate alcohol consumption benefits heart health, excessive drinking can cause many health problems.

Excessive drinking can severely damage your liver function by causing fat buildup, inflammation, and scarring. So limit your alcohol intake

Focus on sleep

Ensuring adequate quality sleep each night is a must to support your body’s health and natural detoxification system.

Sleeping allows your brain to reorganize and recharge itself, as well as remove toxic waste byproducts that accumulate throughout the day.

One of those waste products is a protein called beta-amyloid, which contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

With sleep deprivation, your body does not have time to perform those functions, so toxins can build up and affect several aspects of health.

Poor sleep has links to short- and long-term health consequences, such as stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. You should regularly sleep 7 to 9 hours per night to help promote good health.

Drink more water

Water does so much more than quench your thirst. It regulates your body temperature, lubricates joints, aids digestion and nutrient absorption, and detoxifies your body by removing waste products.

Your body’s cells must continuously repair themselves to function optimally and break down nutrients for your body to use as energy.

However, these processes release wastes in the form of urea and carbon dioxide, which can cause harm if they build up in your blood.

Water transports these waste products, efficiently removing them through urination, breathing, or sweating. So staying properly hydrated is important for detoxification.

The adequate daily water intake is 125 ounces (3.7 liters) for men and 91 ounces (2.7 liters) for women.

Reduce your intake of sugar and processed foods

People often attribute sugar and processed foods to many of today’s public health crises.

Research links high consumption of sugary and highly processed foods to obesity and other chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Excess junk food consumption is linked to chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. These conditions can cause harm to organs important to detoxifying, such as your liver and kidneys.

You can keep your body’s detoxification system healthy by consuming less junk food.

Eat antioxidant-rich foods

Antioxidants protect your cells against damage caused by molecules called free radicals. Oxidative stress is a condition that results from the excessive production of free radicals.

Your body naturally produces these molecules for cellular processes, such as digestion. However, alcohol, tobacco smoke, a low nutrient diets, and exposure to pollutants can produce excessive free radicals (33Trusted Source).

Eating a diet rich in antioxidants can help your body counter oxidative stress caused by excess free radicals and other toxins that increase your disease risk.

Berries, fruits, nuts, cocoa, vegetables, spices, and beverages like coffee and green tea have some of the highest amounts of antioxidants.

Eat foods high in prebiotics

Gut health is important for keeping your detoxification system healthy. Your intestinal cells have a detoxification and excretion system that protects your gut and body from harmful toxins, such as chemicals.

Good gut health starts with prebiotics, a type of fiber that feeds the good bacteria in your gut called probiotics. With prebiotics, your good bacteria can produce nutrients called short-chain fatty acids that are beneficial for health.

Antibiotic use, poor dental hygiene, and diet quality can all alter the bacterial balance in your gut.

Consequently, this unhealthy shift in bacteria can weaken your immune and detoxification systems and increase your risk of disease and inflammation.

Eating a diet rich in prebiotics keeps your digestive system healthy, which is important for proper detoxification and immune health.

Decrease your salt intake

For some people, detoxing is a means of eliminating excess water.

Consuming too much salt can cause your body to retain excess fluid, especially if you have a condition that affects your kidneys or liver — or if you don’t drink enough water.

Stay active

Regular exercise — regardless of body weight — is associated with a longer life and a reduced risk of many conditions and diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and certain cancers.